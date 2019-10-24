First Mid-Illinois: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) _ First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $11.7 million.

The bank, based in Mattoon, Illinois, said it had earnings of 70 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $50.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44 million, also missing Street forecasts.

First Mid-Illinois shares have increased 8.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMBH