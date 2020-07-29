First Citizens: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $153.8 million.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of $14.74 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $528.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $502.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

First Citizens shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $407.43, a decrease of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCNCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCNCA