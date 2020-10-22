First American Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) _ First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $182.3 million.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had net income of $1.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.31 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period.

First American Financial shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FAF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FAF