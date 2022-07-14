Wildfires scorch parts of Europe amid extreme heat wave HELENA ALVES and JOSEPH WILSON, Associated Press July 13, 2022 Updated: July 14, 2022 9:20 a.m.
1 of38 A forest fire closes on a house in the village of Bemposta, near Ansiao, central Portugal, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal continue to battle fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
2 of38 A forest fire reaches a line of pine trees in the village of Bemposta, near Ansiao, central Portugal, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal continue to battle fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less 3 of38
4 of38 A firefighting airplane drops its load on a forest fire raging in the village of Casal da Quinta, outside Leiria, central Portugal, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Hundreds of firefighters in Portugal continue to battle fires in the center of the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes mostly in villages around Santarem, Leiria and Pombal. Joao Henriques/AP Show More Show Less
5 of38 Local residents use garden hoses and tree branches to fight a forest fire moving up a slope towards the village of Casal da Quinta, outside Leiria, central Portugal, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Hundreds of firefighters in Portugal continue to battle fires in the center of the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes mostly in villages around Santarem, Leiria and Pombal. Joao Henriques/AP Show More Show Less 6 of38
7 of38 Local residents watch a forest fire move up a slope towards the village of Casal da Quinta, outside Leiria, central Portugal, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Hundreds of firefighters in Portugal continue to battle fires in the center of the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes mostly in villages around Santarem, Leiria and Pombal. Joao Henriques/AP Show More Show Less
8 of38 A young woman fills buckets with water for local residents trying to stop a forest fire from reaching their homes in the village of Figueiras, outside Leiria, central Portugal, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Hundreds of firefighters in Portugal continue to battle fires in the center of the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes mostly in villages around Santarem, Leiria and Pombal. Joao Henriques/AP Show More Show Less 9 of38
10 of38 This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. More than 800 firefighters battled two wildfires in southwest France, according to the regional emergency service. The fires began Tuesday near the towns of Landiras and La Teste-de-Buch, and firefighters had not been able to contain them by Wednesday morning. Some 6,500 people have been evacuated from campgrounds and villages in the forested area. (SDIS33 via AP) Show More Show Less
11 of38 This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS33) shows fireman working at a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. More than 800 firefighters battled two wildfires in southwest France, according to the regional emergency service. The fires began Tuesday near the towns of Landiras and La Teste-de-Buch, and firefighters had not been able to contain them by Wednesday morning. Some 6,500 people have been evacuated from campgrounds and villages in the forested area. (SDIS33 via AP) Show More Show Less 12 of38
13 of38 This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. More than 800 firefighters battled two wildfires in southwest France, according to the regional emergency service. The fires began Tuesday near the towns of Landiras and La Teste-de-Buch, and firefighters had not been able to contain them by Wednesday morning. Some 6,500 people have been evacuated from campgrounds and villages in the forested area. (SDIS33 via AP) Show More Show Less
14 of38 A child fills up a bottle at a water fountain in the Champ de Mars park, near the Eiffel Tower, Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in Paris. Temperatures in Paris are expected to rise up to 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit). Thomas Padilla/AP Show More Show Less 15 of38
16 of38 A woman drinks in the shade at the Champ de Mars park, near the Eiffel Tower, Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in Paris. Temperatures in Paris are expected to rise up to 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit). Thomas Padilla/AP Show More Show Less
17 of38 A man sits in the shade behind a wall during hot weather in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Weather forecasters say Spain is expected to have its second heat wave in less than a month and that it will will last at least until the weekend. Meteorologists said an overheated mass of air and warm African winds are driving temperatures in the Iberian Peninsula beyond their usual highs. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less 18 of38
19 of38 A woman splashes water from a pond onto her dog during hot weather in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Weather forecasters say Spain is expected to have its second heat wave in less than a month and that it will last at least until the weekend. Meteorologists said an overheated mass of air and warm African winds are driving temperatures in the Iberian Peninsula beyond their usual highs. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less
20 of38 A woman walks with an umbrella to protect against the sun in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Weather forecasters say Spain is expected to have its second heat wave in less than a month and that it will last at least until the weekend. Meteorologists said an overheated mass of air and warm African winds are driving temperatures in the Iberian Peninsula beyond their usual highs. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less 21 of38
22 of38 The sun is obscured as smoke darkens the sky in the village of Bemposta, near Ansiao, central Portugal, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal continue to battle fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
23 of38 A grey seal enjoys an ice cake made of fish on a hot and sunny day at the Madrid Zoo, Spain, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 24 of38
25 of38 In this image from video, smoke rises from a wild fire in the mountains close to Mesudiye village, Turkey, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. A wildfire, stoked by strong winds, forced authorities on Wednesday to evacuate a number of homes near a resort in southwestern Turkey, officials said. Oguzhan Arslan Show More Show Less
26 of38 This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. A spate of wildfires is scorching parts of Europe, with firefighters battling blazes in Portugal, Spain and southern France on Wednesday amid an unusual heat wave that authorities are linking to climate change. (SDIS33 via AP) Show More Show Less 27 of38
28 of38 A truck carrying tanks with water drives by a forest fire as smoke darkens the sky in the village of Bemposta, near Ansiao, central Portugal, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal continue to battle fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
29 of38 Men use a garden hose to try to deter a fast approaching forest fire before quickly giving up in the village of Bemposta, near Ansiao, central Portugal, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal continue to battle fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less 30 of38
31 of38 A forest fire reaches an empty house as smoke darkens the sky in the village of Bemposta, near Ansiao, central Portugal, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal continue to battle fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
32 of38 A forest fire reaches an empty house as smoke darkens the sky in the village of Bemposta, near Ansiao, central Portugal, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal continue to battle fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less 33 of38
34 of38 A firefighting helicopter flies low through thick smoke from a forest fire in the village of Bemposta, near Ansiao, central Portugal, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal continue to battle fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
35 of38 An elderly man uses a garden hose to water the outside of a house as a forest fire smoke darkens the sky in the village of Bemposta, near Ansiao, central Portugal, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal continue to battle fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less 36 of38
37 of38 An man uses a garden hose to water the roof of a house as a forest fire smoke darkens the sky in the village of Bemposta, near Ansiao, central Portugal, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal continue to battle fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A spate of wildfires is scorching parts of Europe, with firefighters battling blazes in Portugal, Spain, Croatia and southern France on Wednesday amid an unusual heat wave that authorities are linking to climate change.
In Portugal, Civil Protection commander André Fernandes said multiple fires have caused the evacuation of more than 600 people. About 120 people needed medical treatment, with two people — one civilian and one firefighter — suffering serious injuries, Fernandes said.
HELENA ALVES and JOSEPH WILSON