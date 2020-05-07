Fiesta Restaurant Group: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $7.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The owner of Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurants posted revenue of $146.7 million in the period.

Fiesta Restaurant Group shares have dropped 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.89, a drop of 55% in the last 12 months.

