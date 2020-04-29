Farmers National: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) _ Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.6 million.

The Canfield, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 34 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $35.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $30 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.3 million.

Farmers National shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMNB