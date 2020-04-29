Fair Isaac: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $58.3 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.94 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $308 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.6 million.

Fair Isaac shares have fallen nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $353.71, a rise of 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FICO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FICO