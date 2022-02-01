ExxonMobil: Pipeline, ship or both for exporting Cyprus gas

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Natural gas will remain an important energy source through 2050 and quantities of the hydrocarbon found off the east Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus could reach markets through a pipeline or by liquefying it for transport by ship, the head of ExxonMobil's Cyprus arm said Tuesday.
ExxonMobil Cyprus lead country manager Varnavas Theodossiou said “all energy sources remain important” for the next three decades “across a range” of scenarios set out under the Paris Agreement on climate change as the globe shifts to cleaner fuels toward achieving a zero-emissions goal.