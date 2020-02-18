Expeditors International: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $137.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of 81 cents.

The logistics services provider posted revenue of $2.04 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $590.4 million, or $3.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.18 billion.

Expeditors International shares have declined almost 6% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased roughly 5%. The stock has declined slightly in the last 12 months.

