ExlService Holdings: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $22.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 81 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The provider of outsourcing services posted revenue of $246 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $248.7 million.

ExlService Holdings shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXLS