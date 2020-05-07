https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/business/article/Evolution-Petroleum-Fiscal-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15252926.php
Evolution Petroleum: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) _ Evolution Petroleum Corp. (EPM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3.7 million.
The Houston-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 3 cents per share.
The oil and gas company posted revenue of $7.7 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $2.80. A year ago, they were trading at $7.15.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPM
View Comments