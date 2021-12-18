Netherlands 'going into lockdown again' to curb omicron DANICA KIRKA and MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Dec. 18, 2021 Updated: Dec. 18, 2021 2:11 p.m.
1 of24 A protestor holds a banner during a small anti-COVID restriction demonstration in the Hague, the Netherlands, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Dutch government ministers are meeting Saturday to discuss advice from a panel of experts who are reportedly advising a toughening of the partial lockdown that is already in place to combat COVID-19. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of24 Participants gather to demonstrate against COVID-19 measures in downtown Hamburg, Saturday Dec. 18, 2021. (Markus Scholz/dpa via AP) Markus Scholz/AP Show More Show Less 3 of24
4 of24 People gather to protest against Italy's covid Green Pass in Turin, Italy, Saturday Dec. 18, 2021. Nations across Europe are moving to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) Fabio Ferrari/AP Show More Show Less
5 of24 Anti -COVID-19 vaccination protesters demonstrate on Parliament Square in London, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Hundreds of people protested in London Saturday, blocking traffic as they marched with signs bearing slogans such as “Vaccine passports kill our freedoms” and “Don’t comply.” (Ian West/PA via AP) Ian West/AP Show More Show Less 6 of24
7 of24 People walk past a sign outlining COVID-19 guidelines in the center of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Dutch government ministers are meeting Saturday to discuss advice from a panel of experts who are reportedly are advising a toughening of the partial lockdown that is already in place to combat COVID-19. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of24 Two women dressed for a party take photos of each other outside a venue in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. On what would normally be one of the busiest times for pubs and restaurants just before Christmas, customer numbers are down in central London due to concerns about the new omicron variant. Friday night in Central London was muted with one bar saying they have 30 customers inside when there should have been 170, with large amounts of cancellations in recent days. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less 9 of24
10 of24 Travellers stand in front of an information board at BER Airport in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Germany’s incoming transport minister is advising people against traveling over Christmas as the country tries to stem a wave of coronavirus infections. (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP) Joerg Carstensen/AP Show More Show Less
11 of24 Anti -COVID-19 vaccination protesters demonstrate on Whitehall near Downing Street, in London, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Hundreds of people protested in London Saturaday, blocking traffic as they marched with signs bearing slogans such as “Vaccine passports kill our freedoms” and “Don’t comply.” (Ian West/PA via AP) Ian West/AP Show More Show Less 12 of24
13 of24 A doctor vaccinates a young woman with Moderna's mRNA vaccine at the Dresden State Art Collections in Dresden, Germany, Dec. 18, 2021. The vaccination rate in Saxony is the lowest in Germany. (Daniel Schaefer/dpa via AP) Daniel Schaefer/AP Show More Show Less
14 of24 People walk for their vaccination into Stamford Bridge Stadium, at Chelsea, in London, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Sporting venues, shopping centres and Christmas markets are being transformed into Covid vaccination sites this weekend as NHS staff seek to protect as many people as possible from the powerful new Omicron strain. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 15 of24
16 of24 Police officers arrest a participant of a protest against the coronavirus measures currently in force, in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Several times police officers were attacked during the demonstration. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Boris Roessler/AP Show More Show Less
17 of24 The Berlin police takes away a participant of the forbidden demonstration of opponents of Corona rules in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The demonstration had been banned by the Berlin police. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP) Fabian Sommer/AP Show More Show Less 18 of24
19 of24 People gather to protest against Italy's COVID-19 Green Pass in Turin, Italy, Saturday Dec. 18, 2021. The Green Pass is the Italy's health pass, which shows proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or having been cured of COVID-19. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) Fabio Ferrari/AP Show More Show Less
20 of24 Freight lorries queuing on the M20 motorway in Kent heading to Dover, England, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. To beat the France's ban on UK tourists travelling to the country has resulted in a knock-on effect on freight traffic, resulting in long queues of lorries, (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Gareth Fuller/AP Show More Show Less 21 of24
22 of24 People gather to protest against Italy's covid Green Pass in Turin, Italy, Saturday Dec. 18, 2021. The Green Pass is the Italy's health pass, which shows proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or having been cured of COVID-19. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) Fabio Ferrari/AP Show More Show Less
23 of24 People walk down a street in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Dutch government ministers are meeting Saturday to discuss advice from a panel of experts who are reportedly advising a toughening of the partial lockdown that is already in place to combat COVID-19. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
24 of24
LONDON (AP) — Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, including a new nationwide lockdown introduced by the Dutch government.
Schools, universities, and all non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14 starting Sunday, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Saturday night. Residents only will be permitted two visitors except for Christmas and New Year's, when four will be allowed, he said.
DANICA KIRKA and MIKE CORDER