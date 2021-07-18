Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper GEIR MOULSON, Associated Press July 18, 2021 Updated: July 18, 2021 8:39 a.m.
BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Heavy rain fueled new floods in southeastern Germany and Austria, though not on the scale of last week's devastating onslaught.
Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany's Rhineland-Palatinate state at more than 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany's most populous, 46 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.