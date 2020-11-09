Energous: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Energous Corp. (WATT) on Monday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The maker of wire-free charging technology posted revenue of $61,500 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $62,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.34. A year ago, they were trading at $2.83.

