EnPro: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.7 million in its third quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The industrial products maker posted revenue of $268.3 million in the period.

EnPro shares have dropped nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 12% in the last 12 months.

