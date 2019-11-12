Edgewell Personal: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) _ Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $40.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $528 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $529.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $352.9 million, or $6.52 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.14 billion.

Edgewell Personal expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.30 per share.

Edgewell Personal shares have decreased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year.

