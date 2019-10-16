Eagle Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $36.5 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $115.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $87.3 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.8 million.

Eagle Bancorp shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $42.62, a drop of 14% in the last 12 months.

