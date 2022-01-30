EXPLAINER: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians FATIMA HUSSEIN, Associated Press Jan. 30, 2022 Updated: Jan. 30, 2022 1:51 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and U.S. officials have threatened Russia with financial sanctions carrying “severe consequences” if it invades Ukraine, but so far plenty of people have been prime targets for Western pain.
Experts say it’s unlikely the U.S. and its allies would agree to something as sweeping as a complete ban on trade with Russia or an embargo. Rather, industries and individuals probably will continue to bear the brunt of sanctions as the crisis deepens.