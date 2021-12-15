Omicron to be dominant variant in EU by mid-January SAMUEL PETREQUIN, Associated Press Dec. 15, 2021 Updated: Dec. 15, 2021 12:14 p.m.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the European Union's 27 nations by mid-January, the bloc's top official said Wednesday amid concerns that a dramatic rise in infections will leave Europe shrouded in gloom during the holiday season.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is well prepared to fight omicron with 66.6% of its population fully vaccinated. She expressed disappointment that the pandemic will again disrupt year-end celebrations but said she was confident the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome COVID-19.
SAMUEL PETREQUIN