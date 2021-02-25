EU leaders seek to inject energy into slow vaccine rollout LORNE COOK and RAF CASERT, Associated Press Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 3:49 p.m.
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders sought to inject new energy and a fresh sense of unity into the bloc’s lagging coronavirus vaccination efforts Thursday as concern mounts that new variants might spread faster than authorities can adapt.
The leaders opened talks via videoconference and debated ways to ease production bottlenecks and speed up the rollout of vaccines, as well as the severity of restrictions that should remain in place to halt the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 531,000 people across the bloc's 27 nations.
