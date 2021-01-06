EU commission greenlights Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine ALEKSANDAR FURTULA and MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 12:10 p.m.
AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Union’s executive commission gave the green light Wednesday to Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine, providing the 27-nation bloc with a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent.
The European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine. The decision came against a backdrop of high infection rates in many EU countries and strong criticism of the slow pace of vaccinations across the region of some 450 million people.
Written By
ALEKSANDAR FURTULA and MIKE CORDER