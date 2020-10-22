EHealth: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ EHealth Inc. (EHTH) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.5 million in its third quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 54 cents per share.

The provider of internet-based heath insurance agency services posted revenue of $94.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.4 million.

EHealth expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.83 to $4.32 per share, with revenue in the range of $630 million to $670 million.

EHealth shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $82.02, a climb of 36% in the last 12 months.

