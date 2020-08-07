https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/business/article/E-W-Scripps-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15466438.php
E.W. Scripps: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
CINCINNATI (AP) _ E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) on Friday reported a loss of $22 million in its second quarter.
The Cincinnati-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 22 cents per share.
The television and radio company posted revenue of $358.9 million in the period.
E.W. Scripps shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSP
View Comments