Dynagas: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) _ Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6.4 million.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The gas shipping company posted revenue of $33.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.71. A year ago, they were trading at $1.31.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLNG