Dominion Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.17 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $3.59 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Dominion Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to $1.05.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.37 to $3.63 per share.

Dominion Energy shares have declined nearly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has risen almost 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on D at https://www.zacks.com/ap/D