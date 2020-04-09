Disney, Six Flags and Big Lots rise; Costco falls

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $8.46 to $102.76.

The Federal Reserve announced more aggressive measures to support lending to companies, households and local governments.

Walt Disney Co., up $3.43 to $104.50.

The company's Disney Plus streaming service surpassed 50 million paid subscribers just five months after launching.

Costco Wholesale Corp., down $5.96 to $300.01.

The company reported March sales figures that disappointed investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., up $1.85 to $16.14.

The company said its lenders have agreed to increase its credit facility from $350 million to $481 million.

Big Lots Inc., up $3.86 to $19.63.

The discount retail chain will net $550 million via a sale-leaseback agreement for several of its distribution centers.

Stitch Fix Inc., up $1.48 to $15.05.

The online clothing seller pulled its forecasts and said it continues fulfilling orders despite the closure of two distribution centers.

Starbucks Corp., up $2.31 to $73.88.

The company is seeing steady improvements in its operations in China and South Korea.

Microchip Technology Inc., down $1.07 to $78.45.

The semiconductor expects to beat its sales forecast for the just-ended quarter.