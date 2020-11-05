Discovery: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCB) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $300 million.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were 81 cents per share.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $2.56 billion in the period.

Discovery shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DISCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DISCB