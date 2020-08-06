Diodes: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Diodes Inc. (DIOD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $21 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 54 cents per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $288.7 million in the period.

Diodes shares have decreased slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $52.25, a rise of 35% in the last 12 months.

