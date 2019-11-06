DexCom: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $45.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $396.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $349.4 million.

DexCom expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion.

DexCom shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $153.59, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXCM