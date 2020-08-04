Devon Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $670 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of $1.78. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The oil and gas exploration company posted revenue of $394 million in the period.

Devon Energy shares have fallen 57% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 2%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.11, a decline of 54% in the last 12 months.

