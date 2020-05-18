Denbury Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $74 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and pretax gains, were 6 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $242.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 24 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.91.

