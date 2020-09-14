Delta raising $6.5 billion, backed by frequent flyer program

Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked on a closed runway at Kansas City International Airport on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. Delta Air Lines said Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 that it will drop the fee for domestic flights. Delta is following the example set by United Airlines and saying it will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States. The moves come as airlines are desperately trying to lure people back to flying. less Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked on a closed runway at Kansas City International Airport on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. Delta Air Lines said Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 that it ... more Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Delta raising $6.5 billion, backed by frequent flyer program 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Delta Air Lines will use its frequent flyer program to back up $6.5 billion in funding as the pandemic continues to buffet air travel.

Bonds and term loans linked to the funds will be secured by Delta’s SkyMiles program. SkyMiles IP plans to lend the net proceeds from the bonds and term loan to Delta, based in Atlanta, after depositing a portion of the proceeds in a reserve account.

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. climbed slightly in Monday premarket trading.