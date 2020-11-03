Darling: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $101.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 61 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bionutrients posted revenue of $850.6 million in the period.

Darling shares have risen 62% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $45.42, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAR