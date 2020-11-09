DHT Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $50.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The independent oil tanker company posted revenue of $142.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $117.5 million.

DHT Holdings shares have decreased 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.15, a drop of 27% in the last 12 months.

