DHI Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) _ DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $27.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The provider of websites and career fairs for professionals posted revenue of $33.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.78. A year ago, they were trading at $3.70.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHX