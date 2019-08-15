Cytori: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $20.67 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $5.12 per share.

The developer of cell therapies posted revenue of $302,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $3.88. A year ago, they were trading at $16.

