Curtiss-Wright: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) _ Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $31 million.

The Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.31 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $550 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $544.2 million.

Curtiss-Wright expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.60 to $6.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.35 billion to $2.4 billion.

Curtiss-Wright shares have fallen 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $91.66, a drop of 26% in the last 12 months.

