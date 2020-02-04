Cummins: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) _ Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $300 million.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $2.56 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $5.58 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.34 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.26 billion, or $14.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.57 billion.

Cummins shares have fallen 9% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased almost 1%. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMI