Crawford: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) _ Crawford & Co. (CRD.A) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $7.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, were 16 cents per share.

The provider of claims management services to insurance companies posted revenue of $257.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $247.2 million.

Crawford expects full-year earnings to be 73 cents to 83 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.05 billion.

Crawford shares have decreased 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.03, a decline of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRD.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRD.A