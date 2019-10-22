Covenant Transportation: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) _ Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (CVTI) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $3.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 8 cents per share.

The truckload transportation services provider posted revenue of $222.9 million in the period.

Covenant Transportation shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.40, a drop of 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVTI