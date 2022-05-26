Correction: Starbucks-Union-Bargaining story

In a story published May 25, 2022, about Starbucks and unionization, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of stores and workers that could be represented by a union. There are 268 Starbucks stores employing 7,244 workers that have petitioned the government to hold union elections, not 85 Starbucks stores employing 7,444 workers that have already voted to unionize.
- Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists center debuts in Wilton
- Six home sales in Wilton, three for over $1 million
- Nation’s oldest orthopedic hospital opens Wilton office
- Upcoming tax payment deadline information reminder released
- Nature Center in Wilton turtle t-shirts available at fair, and sale
- Wilton Dental Associates, dentist now part of Chamber of Commerce
- Wilton Chamber of Commerce having annual Restaurant Week
- ‘Every seat matters’: Restaurants credit outdoor dining for...
- Wilton considers developing outdoor dining regulations
- Pop up shop sale in Wilton Center
Recommended