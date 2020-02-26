CoreLogic: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $30.1 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 77 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The data analytics and business services provider posted revenue of $426 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $419.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $49.4 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.76 billion.

CoreLogic shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $48.29, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.

