CoreLogic: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $113.1 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.21 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The data analytics and business services provider posted revenue of $436.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $530.5 million.

CoreLogic shares have climbed 57% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $68.46, an increase of 46% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLGX