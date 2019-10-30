ConforMIS: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) _ ConforMIS Inc. (CFMS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its third quarter.

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $17.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2. A year ago, they were trading at 88 cents.

