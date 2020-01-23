Comcast: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.16 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $28.4 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.19 billion.

Comcast shares have climbed 5.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 3%. The stock has risen 36% in the last 12 months.

