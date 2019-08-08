Colony Credit: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $107.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $23.9 million in the period.

Colony Credit shares have climbed nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.04, a drop of 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLNC