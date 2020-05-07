Colony Credit: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $78.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 9 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $27.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.48. A year ago, they were trading at $15.68.

