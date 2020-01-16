Codorus Valley: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

YORK, Pa. (AP) _ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.5 million.

The bank, based in York, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 46 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $25 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.6 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $77.9 million.

Codorus Valley shares have fallen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.03, an increase of 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVLY