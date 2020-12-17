Close but not yet: Deal near on COVID-19 economic aid bill ANDREW TAYLOR, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 9:04 a.m.
1 of7 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks past reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks during a news conference with other Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Rod Lamkey/Pool via AP) Rod Lamkey/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Manchin, is putting pressure on congressional leaders to accept a split-the-difference solution to the months-long impasse on COVID-19 relief in a last-gasp effort to ship overdue help to a hurting nation before Congress adjourns for the holidays. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks during a news conference with other Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Rod Lamkey/Pool via AP) Rod Lamkey/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., walks past reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional negotiators are closing in on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package that would deliver additional help to businesses, $300-per-week jobless checks and $600 stimulus payments to most Americans. But there was no deal quite yet.
The long-delayed measure was coming together as Capitol Hill combatants finally fashioned difficult compromises, often at the expense of more ambitious Democratic wishes for the legislation, to complete the second major relief package of the coronavirus pandemic.