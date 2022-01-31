CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|793
|798½
|756¾
|761
|—25¼
|May
|800
|803½
|762¼
|766¼
|—24¾
|Jul
|790
|794¼
|755¾
|760¼
|—21¾
|Sep
|791¼
|793¾
|757
|761
|—21
|Dec
|784¾
|797¾
|761¾
|765
|—21½
|Mar
|796¾
|800¼
|766¾
|769½
|—21¼
|May
|793¾
|796
|761¾
|763
|—21
|Jul
|767
|767¾
|732
|735
|—20¼
|Dec
|747¼
|747¼
|742¾
|742¾
|—14½
|Mar
|745
|745
|745
|745
|—11¼
|Est. sales 105,838.
|Fri.'s sales 77,415
|Fri.'s open int 393,205
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|635¾
|642½
|622½
|624¾
|—11¼
|May
|633
|640½
|622¼
|623½
|—9¾
|Jul
|626
|634¼
|617½
|618½
|—7¾
|Sep
|583¾
|591½
|581¾
|585¼
|+1
|Dec
|568¾
|577
|568
|574¼
|+4¾
|Mar
|575¾
|584½
|575¾
|581¾
|+4¾
|May
|579¼
|587½
|579¼
|584½
|+4½
|Jul
|580½
|587¼
|579¼
|584
|+4¼
|Sep
|546½
|546½
|546½
|546½
|—1½
|Dec
|543½
|547¾
|538½
|540
|—3½
|Dec
|498½
|499
|493¼
|495
|— ¼
|Dec
|477
|477
|477
|477
|— ¼
|Est. sales 447,852.
|Fri.'s sales 366,744
|Fri.'s open int 1,548,153,
|up 10,304
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|675
|715½
|675
|697
|+21½
|May
|641
|663
|638¼
|659
|+19
|Jul
|598¾
|600
|585
|596
|+4¾
|Sep
|530
|535½
|527¼
|527¼
|+ ¼
|Dec
|534
|535
|534
|535
|+4¼
|Est. sales 1,307.
|Fri.'s sales 822
|Fri.'s open int 3,800
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1474
|1496¾ 1473½ 1490¾
|+20¾
|May
|1479
|1501½ 1479
|1495½
|+20¼
|Jul
|1477½ 1498¼ 1477
|1493¼
|+19¾
|Aug
|1448
|1465
|1448
|1461¼
|+17¾
|Sep
|1387¾ 1403
|1387¾ 1401¼
|+16¾
|Nov
|1351½ 1369¼ 1351½ 1368½
|+17
|Jan
|1351
|1367½ 1349¾ 1366½
|+17½
|Mar
|1335
|1346¼ 1332
|1345½
|+18
|May
|1335¼ 1339¾ 1326
|1339½
|+18¼
|Jul
|1336
|1341
|1328¼ 1340½
|+17¾
|Aug
|1330
|1330
|1314
|1320
|+6½
|Nov
|1255¼ 1267
|1252¼ 1254
|—1½
|Est. sales 201,180.
|Fri.'s sales 312,897
|Fri.'s open int 762,867,
|up 8,802
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|65.52
|66.77
|64.38
|64.91
|—.36
|May
|65.48
|66.67
|64.42
|64.90
|—.34
|Jul
|65.04
|66.15
|64.05
|64.45
|—.34
|Aug
|64.17
|65.18
|63.36
|63.62
|—.30
|Sep
|63.32
|64.21
|62.51
|62.79
|—.28
|Oct
|62.49
|63.32
|61.72
|61.99
|—.27
|Dec
|61.94
|62.95
|61.33
|61.63
|—.26
|Jan
|61.82
|61.82
|61.25
|61.30
|—.21
|Mar
|61.38
|61.40
|60.84
|60.84
|—.20
|May
|60.58
|60.66
|60.58
|60.60
|—.02
|Jul
|60.36
|60.37
|60.36
|60.37
|+.10
|Dec
|58.27
|58.27
|58.27
|58.27
|—.07
|Dec
|57.50
|57.50
|57.50
|57.50
|—.23
|Est. sales 97,423.
|Fri.'s sales 142,303
|Fri.'s open int 427,536,
|up 5,973
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|413.00 420.30 412.20 418.60
|+7.40
|May
|411.60 418.60 410.80 416.60
|+6.60
|Jul
|409.60 416.40 409.00 414.90
|+6.70
|Aug
|402.20 408.70 401.60 407.20
|+6.40
|Sep
|391.40 397.40 391.40 397.00
|+6.40
|Oct
|380.20 386.60 380.10 386.40
|+6.20
|Dec
|378.90 385.40 378.70 385.40
|+6.50
|Jan
|377.40 381.60 377.40 381.60
|+6.00
|Mar
|369.60 372.60 369.40 372.60
|+4.60
|May
|364.70 367.80 364.70 367.50
|+3.90
|Jul
|364.00 366.80 364.00 366.00
|+2.90
|Aug
|361.50 361.50 361.50 361.50
|+1.80
|Sep
|355.00 356.00 355.00 356.00
|+.50
|Oct
|346.80 346.80 345.60 345.60
|—2.40
|Dec
|350.80 350.80 343.80 343.80
|—4.60
|Est. sales 103,326.
|Fri.'s sales 15,880
|Fri.'s open int 407,982,
|up 2,658